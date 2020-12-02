59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas woman found more than 7 weeks after disappearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 11:30 am
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 11:34 am
Tomiko Leavy (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Tomiko Leavy (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman who was reported missing in North Las Vegas more than seven weeks ago has been found safe.

North Las Vegas police said Wednesday they have have located 52-year-old Tomiko Leavy, who was reported missing Oct. 11.

No other details were released.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
3
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
4
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
5
Sinkhole threatens Las Vegas landmark
Sinkhole threatens Las Vegas landmark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST