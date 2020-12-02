North Las Vegas woman found more than 7 weeks after disappearance

North Las Vegas police said Wednesday they have have located 52-year-old Tomiko Leavy, who was reported missing Oct. 11.

Tomiko Leavy (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman who was reported missing in North Las Vegas more than seven weeks ago has been found safe.

North Las Vegas police said Wednesday they have have located 52-year-old Tomiko Leavy, who was reported missing Oct. 11.

No other details were released.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.