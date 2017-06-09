ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas woman missing since Friday morning found safe

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2017 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2017 - 8:01 pm

The 72-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas was found safe.

Jeannie Daniels left her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue about 7 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release. Daniels has various medical conditions and is dependent on her medication, police said.

Daniels is unaware of her surroundings and has been known to become confused easily, police said.

She is now under proper supervision.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

