ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas woman missing since Friday morning

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2017 - 4:16 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Jeannie Daniels was last seen walking away from her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue about 7 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release. Daniels has various medical conditions and is dependent on her medication, police said.

Daniels is unaware of her surroundings and has been known to become confused easily, police said. She also is known to frequent the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Police described her as a Filipino woman who stands about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes, black purse and blue bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like