North Las Vegas woman missing since Friday morning

Jeannie Daniels (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Jeannie Daniels was last seen walking away from her home near Commerce Street and Duke Avenue about 7 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a release. Daniels has various medical conditions and is dependent on her medication, police said.

Daniels is unaware of her surroundings and has been known to become confused easily, police said. She also is known to frequent the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Police described her as a Filipino woman who stands about 4-foot-8 and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes, black purse and blue bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 702-633-9111.

