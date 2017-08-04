North valley’s A Touch of Aloha inspired by owners’ Oahu upbringing

When Joe Evasco moved to Las Vegas — colloquially referred to as the ninth island — from Waianae, Hawaii, about 20 years ago, he struggled to find Hawaiian restaurants. As a chef of nearly 30 years at restaurants in his hometown and at Boyd Gaming for 18 years, Evasco had a longtime dream of opening a restaurant where he would serve food from his culture.

Noodles are served on July 28, 2017 at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

A Hawaiian frost is served as a dessert on July 28, 2017 at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Food is served on July 28, 2017 at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Shouya chicken is served with rice and noodles on July 28, 2017 at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

A table at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Macaroni salad is served on July 28, 2017 at A Touch of Aloha, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Co-owner of A Touch of Aloha, Joe Evasco, stands in front of flag on Aug. 2, 2017 at the restaurant, 4588 N. Rancho Drive. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

That came to pass recently, when Evasco noticed that a Maui island-style barbecue restaurant — Da Pineapple Express — that he frequented was for sale. He and childhood friend Sam Cauton decided to buy it, and A Touch of Aloha opened July 5.

Cauton said the name of the restaurant describes what they want to provide, especially for those who moved here from Hawaii.

“There’s a lot of Hawaiians in this community, and they would want a place like this,” he said, adding, “We’re getting a lot of people from different islands. They’re very happy that there’s (a Hawiian restaurant) on their side of town.”

The owners revised the previous restaurant’s menu to match their style, Cauton said. Styles of cooking often are based on what Hawiian island people are from; Waianae is on Oahu. Evasco learned how to cook from his father, who taught him how to make Filipino staple dishes such as adobo.

Cauton said their most popular dishes include pork hash (99 cents each), pork char siu manapuas (pork buns for $2.75 each), chow fun noodles (starts at $7.99) and loco moco ($10.99). Another popular meal is the bento choice plate, which comes with rice, macaroni salad and a choice of three entrees such as chicken katsu, kalua pork and teryaki beef for $12.50. They also sell Hawiian frost, which is a Hawaiian shave ice treat for $2.

Touch of Aloha Where: 4588 N. Rancho Drive More information: 702-515-2006 Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sundays

