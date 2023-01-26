NTSB issues final report on crash that killed 9

The report released Thursday included 318 pages, detailing the 15 people and six cars involved, and included photos of a mangled Dodge Challenger and Toyota Sienna.

The scene on Jan. 30, 2022, a day after nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gary Dean Robinson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Authorities prepare to tow a vehicle on Jan. 30, 2022, after a crash the day before killed nine people in North Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana, light candles during a vigil on Feb. 5, 2022, following a vehicle caravan in memory of the seven Zacarias family members who died in a North Las Vegas crash on Jan. 29, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jessica Stingley, from left, LaShonda Warfield and LaTory Houston react as they talk about Tanaga Miller on Feb. 8, 2022, in North Las Vegas. Miller was a passenger in the Dodge Challenger that caused a crash in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29 that killed nine people, including Miller. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman speaks during a news conference at North Las Vegas City Hall on Jan. 31, 2022. He spoke about the agency's investigation into the crash that killed nine people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report Thursday on a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas last year.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, ran a red light at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue while driving his Dodge Challenger at more than 100 mph on Jan. 29, 2022. The speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, both died. The Challenger slammed into a Toyota Sienna, killing seven people inside who were all from a single household.

The report released Thursday included 318 pages, detailing the 15 people and six cars involved, and included photos of the mangled Challenger and Sienna.

Robinson’s autopsy and toxicology reports showed that he had high levels of cocaine and PCP in his system we well as some alcohol. He had 2,700 nanograms per milliliter of the cocaine byproduct Benzoylecgonine in his blood and 390 nanograms per milliliter of cocaine in his system, according to Clark County officials.

“He was completely out of sorts,” Las Vegas attorney Thomas Moskal, a former prosecutor who specializes in defending impaired driving cases said shortly after the crash. “One of the most heavily-impaired cases I would have ever gotten for a DUI death case. I’ve never seen a smorgasbord of substances in a person’s system like this.”

The victims in the family’s minivan were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Tiffani May was injured in the crash when her Ford Fusion was hit by the minivan. May was the only victim still in the hospital in the days after the crash, but she survived her injuries. The three other vehicles — a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350 — had minor damage, but none of the drivers suffered serious injuries.

North Las Vegas police said a total of 15 people were involved in the crash. Most vehicles ended up in a vacant lot at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The crash was the deadliest on a Nevada roadway since officials began keeping track in 1991.

