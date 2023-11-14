NTSB: Nevada failed to hold repeat speeder accountable before crash that killed 9

Gary Dean Robinson was high when he caused a crash that killed nine people last year, but the NTSB also cited repeated reductions of his traffic tickets as a partial cause for the crash. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The NTSB documented how Gary Dean Robinson had multiple speeding tickets reduced to parking citations in Southern Nevada before he caused a deadly North Las Vegas crash that killed himself and eight others in January 2022.

Southern Nevada’s practice of reducing speeding tickets to parking citations is partially to blame for a North Las Vegas crash that killed nine people in January 2022, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded Tuesday.

The driver responsible for the crash was cited for speeding at least seven times in 10 years. However, only one of those tickets appeared on Gary Dean Robinson’s official Nevada driving record, the federal investigative agency determined.

“The state of Nevada failed to hold the driver accountable,” board member Michael Graham said.

During the hearing, the NTSB repeatedly cited the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s investigative reporting on the crash and ticket reduction practices.

The newspaper reported that Robinson, 59, had received multiple speeding tickets in the months before he drove a red Dodge Challenger down a city street at 103 mph, ran a red light and slammed into a minivan and other vehicles. Robinson had high levels of cocaine and PCP in his system at the time of the crash, according to autopsy records.

Despite the tickets, Robinson had a clean state driving record, due to serious flaws and gaps in Southern Nevada’s enforcement systems, the Review-Journal found.

Robinson is far from alone. The newspaper found more than 200,000 traffic tickets were reduced to parking violations between 2017 and 2021, concealing them from Nevada DMV driving records and resulting in zero demerit points.

Traffic safety experts say the practice hinders authorities’ efforts to track bad drivers but it continues to play out on a regular basis. A state task force studying the issue has recommended Nevada create a centralized database to store all citation data, regardless of outcome.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

