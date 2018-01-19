One person dies in North Las Vegas crash

One person was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas Thursday night.

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal accident on Cheyenne Avenue at Berg Street in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A woman was killed after she was hit by a truck in North Las Vegas on Thursday night.

North Las Vegas police responded at 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of Cheyenne Acenue and Berg Street, near Civic Center Drive, after receiving reports that a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

It is unclear whether the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit by the truck, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said. She died at the scene, he said. The driver remained on scene and impairment was not suspected.

The intersection is temporarily closed, and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Cheyenne Avenue and Berg Street, North Las Vegas