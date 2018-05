The crash happened at East Washburn Road and North 5th Street, according to North Las Vegas Police Department. Call records indicate the crash happened about 6:10 p.m.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday evening in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened at East Washburn Road and North 5th Street, according to North Las Vegas Police Department. Call records indicate the crash happened about 6:10 p.m.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

