Outdoor fire shuts down Cheyenne near Losee in North Las Vegas
Eastbound Cheyenne Road near Losee Road is closed as crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department battle an outdoor blaze Monday night.
Crews were notified just before 8:30 p.m., according to PulsePoint notification. Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
