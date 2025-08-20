105°F
North Las Vegas

Palm tree blaze spreads to neighboring yards in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoke seen from Lake Mead Blvd as North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas and Clark County fire crews respond to a fire along the 3000 block of Judson Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2025 - 1:45 pm
 

A palm tree set ablaze in a North Las Vegas neighborhood has left at least four homes damaged, authorities said Wednesday.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Wednesday the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded at about 12:05 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Judson Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road. The first arriving engine found a palm tree on fire in the backyard of a single-story home with extension into the backyards of neighboring properties, Richards said.

Four properties damaged, though the damages were mainly items located in the backyards, Richards said. Richards did not say how many units responded or whether the fire had been extinguished, but did note the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments provided assistance, Richards said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

