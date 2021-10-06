Pat Spearman enters race for North Las Vegas mayor

Spearman has represented District 1 since 2012 and is in the middle of her third and final term in the Nevada Senate.

Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Nevada state Sen. Pat Spearman said Wednesday she will run for mayor of North Las Vegas in 2022, according to a news release.

Spearman, a Democrat who has represented District 1 since 2012, is in the middle of her third and final term in the state Senate.

“North Las Vegas is the land of opportunity in southern Nevada,” Spearman said in the release. “As Mayor, I’ll pursue an opportunity agenda that ensures our city will lead the region with a focus on continued economic diversification and job creation, clean energy and infrastructure.

“Working in partnership with the community, we can revitalize our older neighborhoods and ensure everyone has an equal chance to succeed in a new era of shared prosperity.”

As a state senator, Spearman served as chair of the Commerce and Labor Committee and vice-chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, which she previously chaired.

Spearman earned her doctorate in business administration from Walden University with an emphasis on global energy policy and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Norfolk State University.

An ordained minister and former pastor, she earned a Master of Divinity from the Seminary of the Southwest. She has also served as a professor of military science at Kentucky State University and is an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Spearman is LGBT and has a son, 20.

In 2012, Spearman waged an upstart campaign for Senate and defeated then-Democratic incumbent John Lee in a primary, 63 percent to 37 percent. Lee subsequently served two terms as North Las Vegas mayor before changing parties this year and seeking Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial nomination.

