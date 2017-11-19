Pedestrian dies after being hit by a bus in North Las Vegas

A man, who was hit by a bus Sunday afternoon,was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Hamilton Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South (Google)

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a bus in North Las Vegas about noon Sunday, police said.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South at the intersection of Hamilton Street were temporarily closed as North Las Vegas police investigated the fatal crash.

The man who was hit by the bus was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Police do not yet know the man’s age.

Passengers were onboard the bus, but no one was injured.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Hamilton Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South