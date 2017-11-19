ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a bus in North Las Vegas

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2017 - 2:58 pm
 

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a bus in North Las Vegas about noon Sunday, police said.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South at the intersection of Hamilton Street were temporarily closed as North Las Vegas police investigated the fatal crash.

The man who was hit by the bus was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Police do not yet know the man’s age.

Passengers were onboard the bus, but no one was injured.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
North Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like