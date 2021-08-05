Pedestrian fatally struck by North Las Vegas police car

A man died after he was struck by a North Las Vegas police car Wednesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was struck by a North Las Vegas police car on Wednesday night.

North Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that an officer was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevardsjust before 10 p.m. when he struck the man.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department were called in, and they believe the man was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The man, believed was in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

His name will be released after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

