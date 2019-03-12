Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal crash that happened in the area of Owens Avenue and Main Street Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal crash that happened in the area of Owens Avenue and Main Street, according to a Tweet posted by the department.

Police advise the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes to work.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.