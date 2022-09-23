Pedestrian killed in North Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian died Friday morning in North Las Vegas after he was struck by a vehicle.

(Getty Images)

A man died Friday morning in North Las Vegas after he was struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called at 6:41 a.m. to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall.

The pedestrian, a middle-aged man, died at the scene.

Wall said the driver was detained, but the charges were unclear Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.