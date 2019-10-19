Pedestrian struck, killed in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night near Camino al Norte and Ann Road.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night.

The crash happened at Camino al Norte and Ann Road, according to a tweet from the department sent about 7:35 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

