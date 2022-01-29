Pedestrian struck, killed in North Las Vegas

The pedestrian was hit near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police car (Getty Images)

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., police responded near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted about 10 p.m. that northbound lanes were blocked on Civic Center after Cheyenne.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.