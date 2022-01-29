44°F
Pedestrian struck, killed in North Las Vegas

January 28, 2022 - 10:41 pm
 
Police car (Getty Images)
A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., police responded near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted about 10 p.m. that northbound lanes were blocked on Civic Center after Cheyenne.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

