Person trapped in car rescued after crash in North Las Vegas

A person trapped in a car was rescued with minor injuries after a multiple vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called at about 12:10 p.m. to help rescue the person after a crash involving multiple vehicles near West Craig Road and Simmons Street, North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said Tuesday afternoon. It took crews about 10 minutes to rescue the person, he said.

The person trapped had minor injuries, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Gabriel Suarez said. No one else was injured.

Roads around the scene of the crash were reopened for traffic Tuesday afternoon, Suarez said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

