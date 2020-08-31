Police ask for help to locate missing North Las Vegas man

Police are asking for help in finding a 64-year-old man who went missing early Monday in North Las Vegas.

Eugene Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Eugene Johnson was last seen by his family about 5 a.m. near his home on the 5900 block of Nuevo Leon Street.

Johnson is a Black male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a teal No. 19 Carolina Panthers jersey.

Johnson suffers from dementia, police said, and has a history of strokes and heart issues. Police said he doesn’t have access to his medications.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.