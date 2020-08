Police have located the 64-year-old man, Eugene Johnson, who was reported missing Monday.

Eugene Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department thanks all the news outlets and everyone who assisted in finding him.

Johnson had been last seen by his family about 5 a.m. near his home on the 5900 block of Nuevo Leon Street.