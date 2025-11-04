Pedestrian killed in crash north of downtown Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

The North Las Vegas Police Department stated in an email that the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The preliminary details indicate that a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The department advised that more information will be provided once it becomes available.