54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed in crash north of downtown Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Three Square President & CEO Beth Martino leads Gov. Joe Lombardo on a tour of Three Square ...
Lombardo tours food bank on day 3 since SNAP benefits were paused
An immigrant mother originally from Guatemala checks the balance left on her California EBT (El ...
Las Vegas food bank still plans relief events despite federal SNAP rulings
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Man shot, killed at North Las Vegas apartment complex
Worried about losing SNAP benefits? Here’s where you can get help
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2025 - 5:40 am
 
Updated November 4, 2025 - 5:56 am

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

The North Las Vegas Police Department stated in an email that the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The preliminary details indicate that a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The department advised that more information will be provided once it becomes available.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES