Pedestrian killed in crash north of downtown Las Vegas
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning north of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.
The North Las Vegas Police Department stated in an email that the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue.
The preliminary details indicate that a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The department advised that more information will be provided once it becomes available.