Police officer recruitment is starting to improve in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police has invested more funding towards bringing more recruits to the departments.

North Las Vegas Judge Chris Lee swearing in the new North Las Vegas and CCSD officers at the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The graduating class of officers for the North Las Vegas Police and the CCSD Police wait to get their badge at the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The graduating class of officers for the North Las Vegas Police and the CCSD Police watch a video of their experience at the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Judge Chris Lee swearing in the new North Las Vegas and CCSD officers at the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The graduating class of officers for the North Las Vegas Police and the CCSD Police pose with their badge at the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Police Lt. John Cargile on stage of the Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Jimmy Romo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt pinned badges on 15 new officers on Thursday, but there are still more than 80 vacancies in the department.

At a joint graduation ceremony that included three graduates for the Clark County School District Police Department, the Vegas Valley Police Academy shared video snippets of what the 18 recruits endured on their journey to become officers.

The class of new officers started off with 19 North Las Vegas and six school district police recruits, but not all graduated. The top reasons why recruits fail to graduate is due to not meeting the physical or educational requirements, according Lt. John Cargile, the academy commander for North Las Vegas police. The next class will start with 24 recruits.

After the officer’s received their badges, North Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Chris Lee swore them in as the officers stood to recite their oath to serve their communities. The 15 new graduates are joining the 287 sworn in officers of North Las Vegas Police.

More than half of the new officers are bilingual in Spanish and English in a city where 42 percent of the residents of North Las Vegas identify as Hispanic, according to the United States Census Bureau. The department is adding two more female officers to the 79 officers that have been sworn in.

“Graduation, on Day One, kinda seemed like a far off dream, but now that I’m here I’m super excited about it,” said Steicy Castillo, one of the new North Las Vegas police graduates.

Recruits are in the academy for nearly a year. They start off with a three-to-four week pre-academy where recruits get an introduction to the what’s to come. This is where trainees figure out if becoming an officer is the right fit for them before moving to the 24 week long academy, Cargile said.

After the academy, they are placed in a six week advanced academy that trains recruits on tactics, use of a force and how to use an emergency vehicle. They close off the program with 17 weeks of field training.

“We prepare them to be police officers. Field training actually trains them how to do it,” Cargile said.

Boost in recruiting

Having less than 20 recruits graduate has been the norm for the Vegas Valley Police Academy as of late, according to Cargile. He said that past class sizes were higher, but he’s starting to see the number of applicants pick up in recent years.

The department has increased its advertising and recruiting efforts after the City of North Las Vegas approved a $330,000 request for a two-year contract with Sensis Inc., an advertising agency that specializes in helping law enforcement and military agencies.

“We’re doing pretty good, heavy in the recruitment side,” Cargile said. “Years ago a lot of agencies didn’t have to do that, but now they do.” In the last several month he’s seen a 200 percent increase in the number of people that are applying.

North Las Vegas is looking to hire more than 80 officers for vacant positions, Cargile said. “We’re not short staffed. Our city is just able to add the additional staff.”

The department will open the doors of a new area command in the Tule Springs area in December, an area that is expected to add over 30,000 residents when the masterplan is completed.

