76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas pedestrian who entered traffic fatally struck by SUV, police say

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Animal Foundation volunteer Dany Masters spends time with Lola in one of the outdoor play ...
The Animal Foundation may get $11M contract extension
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas teen ID’d in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-11
Francisco Meza of Banda Sangre Chinelera performs during the fifth annual kickoff celebration f ...
North Las Vegas kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month festivities
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Woman arrested after man found dead in burned car in North Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 12:51 am
 
Updated September 15, 2025 - 11:05 am

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Las Vegas left one person dead on Sunday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police in a news release said officers responded to a call about a crash in the area of Craig Road and Donna Street around 8:15 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries and the driver of a Dodge Durango. Police said medical personnel were also on scene and declared the man, identified Monday as Dale Raine, 61, dead, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A cause and manner of death were still pending, the coroner said.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation and found that the Durango was traveling west on Craig Road, near Donna Street while the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk on Craig Road heading north when he “entered the path” of the SUV, according to the news release.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES