North Las Vegas pedestrian who entered traffic fatally struck by SUV, police say

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Las Vegas left one person dead on Sunday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police in a news release said officers responded to a call about a crash in the area of Craig Road and Donna Street around 8:15 p.m. and found a man with critical injuries and the driver of a Dodge Durango. Police said medical personnel were also on scene and declared the man, identified Monday as Dale Raine, 61, dead, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A cause and manner of death were still pending, the coroner said.

The department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation and found that the Durango was traveling west on Craig Road, near Donna Street while the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk on Craig Road heading north when he “entered the path” of the SUV, according to the news release.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

