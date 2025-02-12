46°F
North Las Vegas

Police release details of funeral procession for slain North Las Vegas police officer

Officer Jason Roscow (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Officer Jason Roscow (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow is escorted  ...
A hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow is escorted from the county coroner's office to Palm Mortuary Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2025 - 6:56 pm
 

A procession for North Las Vegas officer Jason Roscow, who was killed in a shootout last week, will be held this Thursday before the officer’s funeral, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

First responder vehicles will start the procession at 9 a.m. from Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., and go to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, the department said in a news release.

The procession route will go:

— North on Jones Boulevard to U.S. Highway 95 south;

— U.S. 95 south to Interstate 15 south;

— I-15 south to Sahara Avenue;

— Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard South;

— Las Vegas Boulevard South to Interstate 215 east;

— I-215 east to U.S. 95 north;

— Exit Russell Road to Central Church

Drivers should anticipate temporary road closures and traffic delays along the route, police said. Those who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to “safely gather along the route.”

The procession is expected to arrive at the church around 10 a.m. where Roscow’s funeral will be held. The service is open to the public.

North Las Vegas police have said that Roscow will be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

