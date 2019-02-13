Police searching for North Las Vegas man in need of medication

Geoffrey Carr (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 32-year-old North Las Vegas man who suffers from bipolar disorder and acute paranoid schizophrenia has been missing since Saturday night, police said.

Geoffrey Carr walked away from his home near Camino Al Norte and Clayton Street, a residential area between West Ann and West Lone Mountain roads, without his medications, which he must take regularly, North Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved shirt, black jeans and black-framed glasses. Carr stands 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds, and has black, curly hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police are asking all hospitals in the valley to check their registries for Carr or any John Does who match his description. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.