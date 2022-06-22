Police seek aid finding missing North Las Vegas man

Clark F. Hall, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday near his home on Autumn Damask Street.

Clark F. Hall (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a North Las Vegas man missing since this past weekend.

Clark F. Hall, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday near his home on the 5900 block of Autumn Damask Street, near North Pecos Road and East Tropical Parkway, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Hall is about 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a collared shirt, blue jeans shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Hall takes medications for a recent stroke and cancer, but he is lucid and has no underlying health conditions that would make him endangered, the release said.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

