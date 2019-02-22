Police seek missing endangered North Las Vegas man

Justin Lee Smith, 39 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since Monday who might need medical attention.

Justin Lee Smith, 39, was last seen in the area of East Craig Road and North Fifth Street, according to a NLVPD news release.

His family said Smith is diagnosed bipolar schizophrenic, has not taken his medication nor have it with him at this time. Smith — a black male, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a goatee — was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. See the attached picture of Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 702-633-9111.

