Police seek missing North Las Vegas man with Down syndrome

Vincent Sablan (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 53-year-old man with Down syndrome.

Vincent Sablan was reported missing early Friday. He was last seen Tuesday afternoon on the 7100 block of Diving Petrels Place, near Aliante Parkway and Elkhorn Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. The 53-year-old has diabetes and Down syndrome, and he is not believed to have taken his diabetes medication since Tuesday.

Sablan is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and about 225 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sablan’s whereabouts can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

