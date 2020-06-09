Police seeking missing 12-year-old girl in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police said a 12-year-old girl and her dog went missing in the municipality Monday.

Aleska Rodriguez (photo via North Las Vegas Police Department)

The white German Shepherd dog that was with Aleska Rodriguez when she went missing. (photo via North Las Vegas Police Department)

A news release from police said Aleska Rodriguez was reported missing on Monday around noon in the area of N. 5th Street and Washburn Avenue.

“She was last seen wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, black shorts and sandals,” police said. “Aleska was also last seen and known to be walking a white German Shepherd dog.”

The child does not have any known medical issues. Police are asking all hospitals to check their registries for Rodriguez or any Jane Doe matching her description.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

