Police: Two boys killed in North Las Vegas crash were in stolen car

Two of the three killed in a Saturday night crash in North Las Vegas were identified.

The scene where three people died in a fiery crash involving a stolen car at Carey Avenue and Winning Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two teenage boys in a stolen Kia died after the car plowed into a pickup truck in North Las Vegas, also killing the driver of the truck, police said Monday.

Adrian Hyder, 15, of Las Vegas, and Darian Torrence, 15, of North Las Vegas, were pronounced dead at the scene of the late Saturday evening crash on West Carey Avenue west of Clayton Street, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Officer Brian Thomas confirmed that Hyder and Torrence had been in the stolen car and that Hyder was the driver.

The third person killed in the crash, who was in the pickup truck, has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

According to North Las Vegas police, a 2021 Kia Forte that had been stolen earlier in the day was heading east on Carey at a “high rate of speed” when it hit a Nissan Titan pickup truck turning left on to Carey from Winning Way.

The pickup truck burst into flames. The driver was killed.

In addition to Hyder and Torrence, a third boy who had also been in the stolen Kia was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

That boy has not been identified.

Asked if the third boy will face charges, Thomas said Monday ”this is still an ongoing investigation and it’s early to confirm if that juvenile will face any charges or not without all the facts being known.”

The crash was under investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Bureau’s major collision investigation unit.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

