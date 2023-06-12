Police: Two teens killed in crash were in stolen car; North Las Vegas mom mourns loss of second son since May

Two of the three killed in a Saturday night crash in North Las Vegas were identified.

The scene where three people died in a fiery crash involving a stolen car at Carey Avenue and Winning Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A North Las Vegas mother is grieving the loss of a second son in less than a month after he was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday night, about three weeks after his brother was shot dead at a house party.

Katherine Patrick, 34, of North Las Vegas, was already mourning the death of her son Aiden Hyder, 14, who was fatally shot on May 21, when her other son Adrian Hyder, 15, was one of three killed in Saturday’s fiery wreck that police said involved a stolen Kia Forte hitting a pickup truck, killing the driver of the pickup.

“I’m not OK,” Patrick said Monday.

Hyder and Darian Torrence, 15, of North Las Vegas, who were in the Kia, were pronounced dead at the scene of the late Saturday evening crash on West Carey Avenue west of Clayton Street, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

According to North Las Vegas police, a 2021 Kia Forte that had been stolen earlier in the day was heading east on Carey at a “high rate of speed” at about 10:30 p.m. when it hit a Nissan Titan pickup truck turning left on to Carey from Winning Way.

The pickup truck burst into flames. The driver was killed.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Officer Brian Thomas said Hyder and Torrence had been in the stolen car and that Hyder was the driver.

The pickup truck driver has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

Patrick said the obviously difficult circumstances of Adrian’s death were “irrelevant right now.” She said she preferred to focus on grieving the loss of a second child.

Adrian’s brother Aiden Hyder died after he was shot at the Craig Ranch Villas at 370 Casa Norte Drive, near North Commerce Street and West Lone Mountain Road, in North Las Vegas, on May 21. In that case, the investigation continues and no arrests have been made, Thomas confirmed Monday.

Patrick described Adrian and Aiden as “lovable boys” who cared greatly for their two younger sisters, who are 10 and 11, and the rest of their family including Patrick.

“Lovable, caring, and they loved their family members,” Patrick said of the two boys. “They loved their little sisters and they loved their mothers and they cared.”

In addition to Hyder and Torrence, a third boy who had also been in the stolen Kia was taken to University Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

That boy has not been identified.

Asked if the third boy will face charges, Thomas said Monday that ”this is still an ongoing investigation and it’s early to confirm if that juvenile will face any charges or not without all the facts being known.”

Thomas couldn’t yet say if the teen boys being in a stolen Kia had anything to do with the ongoing Kia Boyz trend, in which boys steal Kias and joyride them while posting videos of their escapades on Tik Tok and YouTube.

The crash was under investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Bureau’s major collision investigation unit.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

