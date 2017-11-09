Police want witnesses of moped-truck crash in North Las Vegas

A 63-year-old man riding a moped was hit by a truck Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas, and police are looking for witnesses.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers think the hit-and-run crash happened about 9:30 a.m. near Alexander Road and Bruce Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. Patty said the man riding the moped in the road was hit by a white pickup truck about then.

Details on the crash were limited, Patty said, as there was a delay in contacting the police. The truck left the scene.

The moped rider was hospitalized at University Medical Center, Patty said. He was in critical condition Wednesday.

Police urged anybody with information on the crash to call detectives at 702-633-9111.

