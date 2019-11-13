Possible ‘hazardous condition’ reported in North Las Vegas

Southern Nevada firefighters were investigating a possible hazardous materials “incident” causing road closures near Apex on Wednesday morning.

The primary fire engine at the North Las Vegas Fire Department Station 53, 2804 West Gowan Road on Sunday, March 6, 2016. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada firefighters were investigating a possible hazardous materials “incident” causing road closures near Apex on Wednesday morning.

The “hazardous condition” was reported about 8 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard North, about 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments also were assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.