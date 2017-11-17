Ramen among specialties at Tokyo Cafe near Cannery

After Paul Gan of the southwest valley learned that his friend’s Chinese restaurant wasn’t doing well financially, he took over the lease in 2015 and opened Tokyo Cafe.

Shoyu ramen is served on Nov. 15, 2017 at Tokyo Cafe, 2595 E. Craig Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Shrimp tempura is served on Nov. 15, 2017 at Tokyo Cafe, 2595 E. Craig Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The inside of Tokyo Cafe at 2595 E. Craig Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Thai tea boba is served on Nov. 15, 2017 at Tokyo Cafe, 2595 E. Craig Road. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

After Paul Gan of the southwest valley learned that his friend’s Chinese restaurant wasn’t doing well financially, he took over the lease in 2015 and opened Tokyo Cafe.

“I thought it should do better if there was a better menu or something (that isn’t offered) around here,” he said. “So I decided to open a Japanese restaurant.” Gan said he has been cooking at Japanese restaurants since 1997.

Tokyo Cafe, near the Cannery, is billed as the only eatery in the area that sells ramen. It has four kinds: miso, shoyu, tonkotsu and katsu, which are each $7.99. Kastu ramen is the most popular, Gan said.

It also sells udon soup (vegetable, chicken or tempura), teriyaki (chicken, beef or shrimp) and salad (green, seaweed or chicken). Appetizers include edamame ($1.99), fried gyoza ($3.99) and shrimp or vegetable tempura.

Contact Kailyn Brown at kbrown@viewnews.com or 702-387-5233. Follow @kailynhype on Twitter.