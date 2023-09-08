Re-tired: NLVPD officers come to the rescue

Police officers sometimes don’t have any time to spare. But in one instance, officers found the time to put on a spare.

Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans (shown) of the North Las Vegas Police Department help a citizen change a flat tire Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department via X)

Police officers sometimes don’t have any time to spare. But in one instance on Sept. 1, officers found the time to put on a spare.

A woman was more than thankful for the actions of Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The two came to the rescue of a woman who had a flat tire and did not know how to change it.

In addition, it was 5 a.m. and she was in the parking lot of Green Valley Grocery, 2730 W. Centennial Parkway.

The woman flagged down Robins, who, with Hogans, were able to replace the flat with a spare.

They are not in a NASCAR pit crew, but #NLVPD Officer Robins and Officer Hogans changed a woman’s tire pretty quickly after she got a flat in the parking lot of the Dutch Bros. The Officers had the tire changed in 20 minutes and sent the woman on her way. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/eUaHLdMWmv — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 7, 2023

“We here at the NLVPD also are thankful for these community interactions because it allows our officers to connect with the community on a different level, other than enforcement,” a police representative said. “It also helps build trust and bridges the gap between the police and community!”

