North Las Vegas

Re-tired: NLVPD officers come to the rescue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans (shown) of the North Las Vegas Police Department help a ...
Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans (shown) of the North Las Vegas Police Department help a citizen change a flat tire Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department via X)

Police officers sometimes don’t have any time to spare. But in one instance on Sept. 1, officers found the time to put on a spare.

A woman was more than thankful for the actions of Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The two came to the rescue of a woman who had a flat tire and did not know how to change it.

In addition, it was 5 a.m. and she was in the parking lot of Green Valley Grocery, 2730 W. Centennial Parkway.

The woman flagged down Robins, who, with Hogans, were able to replace the flat with a spare.

“We here at the NLVPD also are thankful for these community interactions because it allows our officers to connect with the community on a different level, other than enforcement,” a police representative said. “It also helps build trust and bridges the gap between the police and community!”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

