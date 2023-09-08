Re-tired: NLVPD officers come to the rescue
Police officers sometimes don’t have any time to spare. But in one instance on Sept. 1, officers found the time to put on a spare.
A woman was more than thankful for the actions of Officers Jenna Robins and Joseph Hogans of the North Las Vegas Police Department. The two came to the rescue of a woman who had a flat tire and did not know how to change it.
In addition, it was 5 a.m. and she was in the parking lot of Green Valley Grocery, 2730 W. Centennial Parkway.
The woman flagged down Robins, who, with Hogans, were able to replace the flat with a spare.
They are not in a NASCAR pit crew, but #NLVPD Officer Robins and Officer Hogans changed a woman’s tire pretty quickly after she got a flat in the parking lot of the Dutch Bros.
The Officers had the tire changed in 20 minutes and sent the woman on her way. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/eUaHLdMWmv
“We here at the NLVPD also are thankful for these community interactions because it allows our officers to connect with the community on a different level, other than enforcement,” a police representative said. “It also helps build trust and bridges the gap between the police and community!”
