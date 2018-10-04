Repair work to reduce southbound I-15 lanes near North Las Vegas

Motorists should expect lane reductions overnight Thursday on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

(Thinkstock)

The department will close two travel lanes on southbound I-15 between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

The release asked drivers to be cautious when traveling through the construction zone and to take alternate routes if they can.

