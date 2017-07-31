Resurrected military day set to be North Las Vegas’ third in four years

In the early 1990s, the North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce held a military appreciation day to celebrate active-duty troops and veterans at Nellis Air Force Base.

Bagpipe players performing at the Nellis/Creech Military Appreciation Day on September 10, 2016 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Courtesy of Jo Cato/ Periwinkle Media Group

Bagpipe players performing at the Nellis/Creech Military Appreciation Day on September 10, 2016 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Courtesy of Jo Cato/ Periwinkle Media Group

Veterans marching at the Nellis/Creech Military Appreciation Day on September 10, 2016 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Courtesy of Jo Cato/ Periwinkle Media Group

In the early 1990s, the North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce held a military appreciation day to celebrate active-duty troops and veterans at Nellis Air Force Base.

After a 20-plus-year hiatus, the event has returned as Nellis/Creech Military and Veterans Appreciation Day. It is set for Sept. 9 at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Laura Coleman, one of the creators of Veterans Appreciation Day, said it originally focused on honoring those who have served in the U.S. military, but has expanded to recognize first responders (including police, fire and emergency responders).

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee contacted Coleman about restarting the event a few years ago, she said. Coleman and Councilman Richard Cherchio teamed as co-chairs of the Veterans Appreciation Day and formed a nonprofit known as Armed Forces & Military Appreciation Inc. They chose Craig Ranch because it’s close to the VA hospital and Nellis Air Force Base, Coleman said.

The event returned in 2014 and attracted more than 4,500 veterans and their families, said Jo Cato of Periwinkle Media Group. It wasn’t held in 2015 for business reasons but was back in 2016, attracting more than 5,000 people, estimates show. This year will be the nonprofit organization’s third installment. Organizers hope to draw 5,000 to 7,000 visitors.

Coleman said she hopes Veterans Appreciation Day can eventually become a weekend of events.

The event is set to feature live entertainment, food (free for military members and first responders and their families), games and vendor booths, Cherchio said. During the opening ceremony, bagpipe players will play music and firefighters will march in with flags, while junior ROTC cadets will escort World War II and Korean War veterans to a stage area to be recognized, said event protocol chairman Sy Nielson.

Nielson, of North Las Vegas, served with the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper from 1961-63 and was involved during the Cuban missile crisis. His son Stephen is a command sergeant major. Nielson said he’s proud he can participate in an event to honor others who have served.

“I feel very strongly about this,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a country. I think sometimes they go unappreciated.

“It can be very touching and emotional because unless you’ve been in the military and have seen the sacrifices firsthand, then it’s hard to explain to someone who hasn’t been there.”

The most anticipated part of the event is a tribute to Vietnam War veterans. Veterans will be recognized and given commemorative coins, Nielson said. About 150 Nevadan veterans died in the Vietnam War, Cherchio said.

The nonprofit organization is in the early stages of fundraising to build a Vietnam veterans monument at Craig Ranch, he said. Members also have teamed with Vegas PBS, which is working on a television special for the anniversary.

Civilians are encouraged to attend, Nielson said.

For more information, visit nlvevents4military.org.

Contact Kailyn Brown at kbrown@viewnews.com or 702-387-5233. Follow @kailynhype on Twitter.

How to help Armed Forces & Military Appreciation Inc. is looking for volunteers. Visit nlvevents4military.org/volunteer for more information.

If you go What: Military appreciation day When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9 Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road Admission: Free to the public

628 W. Craig Road