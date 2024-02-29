52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Retired North Las Vegas police K9 dies just shy of 12th birthday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 7:59 am
 
Updated February 29, 2024 - 8:23 am
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

A retired North Las Vegas police dog died earlier this month just shy of his 12th birthday.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, K9 Boris died on February 24 at the age of 11 due to complications from his ongoing battle with cancer.

K9 Boris, a Belgian Malinois born on March 15, 2012, in the Netherlands, was tested and selected by North Las Vegas police and assigned to former K9 handler, Detective Adam Rosenthal.

Boris served in the North Las Vegas Police Department K9 Unit as a patrol dog from July 2015 thorugh December 2018, NLVPD said.

Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris with Detective Adam Rosenthal (Courtesy North Las Vegas ...
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris with Detective Adam Rosenthal (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

After retiring from the department, Boris lived with Detective Rosenthal and his wife, Mandy, at their home, along with retired NLVPD K9 Bobby and two pet German Shepherds, Caine and Jagger.

“Boris will be remembered as a hard-headed, persistent dog who loved catching bad guys,” North Las Vegas police said.

After certification, NLVPD said Boris “quickly showed off his bravery, ‘no quit’ personality, and proficiency in locating bad guys.”

During his time with the department, Boris was responsible for the location and apprehension of dozens of offenders for patrol and SWAT, to include attempted murder, armed robbery and sexual assault suspects. He also assisted with locating articles of evidence that were used in the commission of such crimes.

“Boris’ intense personality on duty usually came off as intimidating to fellow officers, but those that were close to him know and remember him as a sweet dog that was affectionate and unconditionally loving,” NLVPD said.

Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)
Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

K9 Boris will be laid to return at a memorial service next month at Craig Road Pet Cemetery.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas police say racing, impairment factors of fatal south valley crash
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Las Vegas’ first regulated cannabis lounge serves THC-infused cocktails
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
NASCAR Hauler Parade taking over Las Vegas Strip Thursday night
NASCAR Hauler Parade taking over Las Vegas Strip Thursday night
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Worker injured after falling into trench at Las Vegas construction site
Worker injured after falling into trench at Las Vegas construction site