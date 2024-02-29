Retired North Las Vegas police K9 dies just shy of 12th birthday

A retired North Las Vegas police dog died earlier this month just shy of his 12th birthday.

Retired North Las Vegas police K9 Boris (Courtesy North Las Vegas Police Department)

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, K9 Boris died on February 24 at the age of 11 due to complications from his ongoing battle with cancer.

K9 Boris, a Belgian Malinois born on March 15, 2012, in the Netherlands, was tested and selected by North Las Vegas police and assigned to former K9 handler, Detective Adam Rosenthal.

Boris served in the North Las Vegas Police Department K9 Unit as a patrol dog from July 2015 thorugh December 2018, NLVPD said.

After retiring from the department, Boris lived with Detective Rosenthal and his wife, Mandy, at their home, along with retired NLVPD K9 Bobby and two pet German Shepherds, Caine and Jagger.

“Boris will be remembered as a hard-headed, persistent dog who loved catching bad guys,” North Las Vegas police said.

After certification, NLVPD said Boris “quickly showed off his bravery, ‘no quit’ personality, and proficiency in locating bad guys.”

During his time with the department, Boris was responsible for the location and apprehension of dozens of offenders for patrol and SWAT, to include attempted murder, armed robbery and sexual assault suspects. He also assisted with locating articles of evidence that were used in the commission of such crimes.

“Boris’ intense personality on duty usually came off as intimidating to fellow officers, but those that were close to him know and remember him as a sweet dog that was affectionate and unconditionally loving,” NLVPD said.

K9 Boris will be laid to return at a memorial service next month at Craig Road Pet Cemetery.