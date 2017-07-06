Richard Cherchio selected as North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio was selected by his City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows him to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available or out of town.

Richard Cherchio (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio was selected by his City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows him to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available or out of town.

Cherchio was elected in 2015 to represent Ward 4, after previously serving on the City Council through an appointment from 2009 to 2011.

He replaces Councilman Isaac Barron, who represents Ward 1 and served as the city’s mayor pro-tem over the past year.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.