ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

Richard Cherchio selected as North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2017 - 10:45 am
 

North Las Vegas Councilman Richard Cherchio was selected by his City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows him to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available or out of town.

Cherchio was elected in 2015 to represent Ward 4, after previously serving on the City Council through an appointment from 2009 to 2011.

He replaces Councilman Isaac Barron, who represents Ward 1 and served as the city’s mayor pro-tem over the past year.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
North Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like