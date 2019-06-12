Richard Cherchio takes early lead in North Las Vegas council race

Richard Cherchio (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pete Shields (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Richard Cherchio is off to a strong early lead in the effort to retain his seat on the North Las Vegas City Council.

Early returns show Cherchio with about 62 percent of the vote as of 7:25 p.m.

“We had a very strong canvassing team out here that did an excellent job, but at the end of the day I believe that people realize that I’ve always been here for them and I will continue to be here for them,” Cherchio said.

His challenger, longtime businessman Pete Shields, had nearly 38 percent of the early vote.

Cherchio and Shields went to the runoff after surviving a contentious six-candidate primary. During the primary, Mayor John Lee tried to oust Cherchio in favor of Planning Commissioner George Warner.

Since the primary, Shields has criticized Cherchio’s support of high-density housing and attacked the City Council for frequently casting unanimous votes. Shields said council members should sometimes cast dissenting votes in the interest of their wards.

Cherchio, however, said a shortage of affordable housing is a reality North Las Vegas must face. He has said he does not support putting high-density housing near existing single-family homes. But affordable housing, he said, could attract young residents to the city and help aging residents looking to downsize.

Although Lee claimed he would not endorse either candidate in the runoff, he said he preferred to see Cherchio win.

If reelected, Cherchio said he would continue to work with the mayor. He also wants to attract more business to North Las Vegas and address quality-of-life concerns by maintaining parks and adding library.

Shields has said he would focus on small businesses and provide seminars to residents looking to get into business.

Cherchio served two years on the council after a 2009 appointment. He lost his election in 2011 by a single vote, but won the seat back in 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.