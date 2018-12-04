Rollover crash on I-15 sends 1 to hospital

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was snarled Monday night in North Las Vegas because of a multivehicle crash.

A vehicle is overturned on Interstate 15 northbound near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Regional Transportation Commission)

A vehicle is overturned on Interstate 15 northbound near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Regional Transportation Commission)

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was snarled Monday night in North Las Vegas because of a multivehicle crash.

The crash was reported about 6:10 p.m. on the interstate near Cheyenne Avenue, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

At least one of the multiple vehicles involved in the crash had rolled over, Smaka said. One person had been hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Northbound traffic had been closed, but lanes have since reopened.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.