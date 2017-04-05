Scott Black and Anita Wood surge ahead in NLV Ward 3 race

Anita Wood

Scott Black, North Las Vegas Council Ward 3 candidate. (Courtesy photo)

North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Anita Wood and businessman Scott Black were leading in early returns for Tuesday night’s primary election to represent Ward 3, which runs along the city’s western edge.

With early voting mail-in ballots counted, Black was leading with 33.69 percent, narrowly edging Wood’s 31.38 percent.

If none of the candidates secure more than 50 percent of the vote, then the top two vote-getters will advance to the June 13 general election.

“It’s encouraging and I think the early voting results will hold out because I had a lot of supporters head to the polls today,” said Black, who was endorsed by his friend, Mayor John Lee and the only Republican in a field of five Democrats.

“I’ve had an amazing experience knocking on doors, and I’ve been encouraged by the friendly reception from people who care about North Las Vegas as much as I do,” Black said. “Through June, I’ll keep making those connections by covering a lot of ground and knocking on a lot more doors.”

In early returns, retired North Las Vegas police lieutenant Wilson “Will” Crespo had 19.67 percent, followed by former Clark County commissioner Tom Collins with 11.97 percent and 3.29 percent for Ender Austin III, a youth pastor at Bethesda Church of God in Christ.

Shortly after results for early voting and mail-in ballots were posted, Wood acknowledged that she expected a runoff election in June given the crowded field running in Ward 3.

“So far, it’s pretty much what we’ve been expecting, but we’re pretty happy overall with the results,” said Wood, 53, who is seeking a third consecutive term.

“Over the next few months, we’re going to work on getting our message out, unifying the Democratic core in Ward 3 and really push my experience and background,” Wood said. “It was tough to do that with five people in the race, so I’m eager that we’re down to two people so that the voters can see who they’re voting for.”

Wood, a housewife, said she would spend her final term focusing on economic growth, eliminate the city’s problem with squatters and continue the Junior Leadership program with local high schools.

If elected, Black, the owner of the graphic design company LogoZoo, has said he wants to attract companies to North Las Vegas, create “good-paying jobs” and increase public safety.

Headed into the primary election, Wood collected the most money among her four challengers with $51,020 raised in 2016 and another $75,720 between Jan. 1 and March 3, according to records filed with the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

In comparison, Black only started raising money this year with $55,726 reported thorugh March 30.

