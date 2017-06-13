Scott Black, Anita Wood set for final North Las Vegas election showdown

Scott Black, left, and Anita Wood, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters on Tuesday will decide whether they want the North Las Vegas City Council to have a new look.

Businessman Scott Black is attempting to unseat two-term incumbent Anita Wood in a battle to represent Ward 3, which runs along the city’s western edge.

Black, who’s endorsed by Mayor John Lee and several city employee unions, was the top vote-getter in the April 4 primary with 33.4 percent, edging out Wood’s 30.2 percent.

Wood, 53, is endorsed by unions representing Southern Nevada plumbers, carpenters, construction workers, general contractors and other trade labor groups. She has touted her experience in city government as the key reason why she should get the support of voters.

Black, 46, said having a newcomer to the council with bring fresh ideas to city leadership.

