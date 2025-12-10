‘Seeing their faces light up:’ NLV officers take children battling illnesses on shopping sprees

The North Las Vegas Police Department collaborated with several groups to select participants ranging in age from toddler to teenager.

Lawyers think this lower court judge should be kicked off the bench. Others came close

North Las Vegas police officer Ivan Lopez, left, shops with Maximilliano Martinez, 11, during the North Las Vegas Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event at Target Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Santa Claus waves to the crowd as he rides in a police SWAT vehicle during the North Las Vegas Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event at Target Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police officer David Canela, right, and Kanyi Ballentine, 2, center, check out at the register during the North Las Vegas Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event at Target Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Grinch watches as Christian Diaz, 4, and his brother Giovani, 5, right, shop with the North Las Vegas Justice Court bailiffs Arthur Martinez, left and Keil Akenakew during the North Las Vegas Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event at Target Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police detective D. Franco and Aiden Alcantar, 4, check out children's books during the North Las Vegas Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event at Target Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Santa traded his sleigh for a North Las Vegas Police SWAT truck on Wednesday morning, joining a motorcade to kick off the department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

Brothers Logan and Elias Southern, 5 and 2, jumped and waved excitedly as Santa passed by. Their mother, Takesha Southern, said it was the family’s first time taking part in the decades-old holiday tradition run by the police department.

The boys were among about 50 children who were paired with police officers for a holiday shopping spree at a Target near North 5th Street and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Police Department collaborated with Candlelighters, 1Care Home Health, the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, and ProCare Hospice of Nevada to select participants ranging in age from toddler to teenager.

Yvonne Ballentine and her 2-year-old son, Kanyi, who has sickle cell disease, were paired with Officer David Canela. The boy excitedly told a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter that he wanted toy “monster trucks.”

“This is a blessing because I really would not have been able to afford it,” Ballentine said. “There really are good officers, and it makes you want to cry.”

‘Seeing their faces light up’

Logan was matched with Detective Brian Krieger, who took hold of a red shopping cart and steered the boys through the aisles as they marveled at shelves of Legos and race cars. Elias, seated at the front of the cart, gripped a packaged Hot Wheels car, while his older brother stacked toys in the back.

Krieger has taken part in the event for about three years.

“It’s about seeing their faces light up,” Krieger said.“They’re so appreciative.”

Portland Preston, a Crime Prevention Specialist for the police department’s community engagement division, described the “Shop with a Cop” event as one of the most rewarding aspects of her job. She has overseen the event’s planning since 2009.

“There was a time when my daughter, when she was eight months old, was in the NICU,” Preston said, her eyes filling with tears. “She was sick for about two weeks, and knowing how I felt during that period, I could not imagine feeling like that for the duration of my child’s life. As a parent, it is the most difficult thing.”

“If it means giving these kids even one good day, then I want to be a part of this, sharing some smiles and sharing some laughter, for as long as I can,” Preston added.

Near the sporting goods section, 4-year-old Trenton La Grave clutched a small bag of candy as he pointed out footballs and soccer balls. North Las Vegas Justice Court Marshall Sean Doyle helped him choose a football and place it in a cart already packed with Play-Doh sets and board games.

“He’s excited because he doesn’t get to see these things very often,” said Trenton’s mother, Sherrie La Grave. After shopping, the family lined up to meet Santa, who, after his appearance in the parade, took photos with kids inside the store.

When his turn came, Trenton shuffled forward cautiously, pausing beside a candy-cane prop labeled “Toy Shop.” When Santa asked, “Can you give me knuckles?” the boy grinned, extended his arm, and fist bumped him before skipping away.

The Metropolitan Police Department will hold its own “Shop with a Cop” event at a local Walmart on Saturday.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com