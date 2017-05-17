Senate honors North Las Vegas detective killed in line of duty

Chad Parque (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman signs a memorial book for North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque at Central Christian Church in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Police officers walk past a screen showing an image of North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Central Christian Church in Henderson. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

WASHINGTON — Chad Parque, a North Las Vegas police detective killed in the line of duty, was honored in the Senate Tuesday for his years of service to the community.

Parque, 32, died Jan. 7 following an automobile accident. He was a 10-year veteran and one of 140 law enforcement officers who died nationwide over the past year.

“He served with passion and dignity and we will never forget his many contributions to North Las Vegas and to our state,” said Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in a speech from the Senate floor.

President Donald Trump, the Senate and the House are observing National Police Week.

Parque was killed when his department vehicle was struck by another vehicle. He is survived by his wife and children.

In recognition of his sacrifice, Parque was also honored at the James Hoff Peace Officer Memorial in Reno in May, Heller said. The memorial recognized officers killed, or placed in danger and survived, in the line of duty.