ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

Senate honors North Las Vegas detective killed in line of duty

By Gary Martin Review-Journal Washington Bureau
May 16, 2017 - 6:40 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Chad Parque, a North Las Vegas police detective killed in the line of duty, was honored in the Senate Tuesday for his years of service to the community.

Parque, 32, died Jan. 7 following an automobile accident. He was a 10-year veteran and one of 140 law enforcement officers who died nationwide over the past year.

“He served with passion and dignity and we will never forget his many contributions to North Las Vegas and to our state,” said Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in a speech from the Senate floor.

President Donald Trump, the Senate and the House are observing National Police Week.

Parque was killed when his department vehicle was struck by another vehicle. He is survived by his wife and children.

In recognition of his sacrifice, Parque was also honored at the James Hoff Peace Officer Memorial in Reno in May, Heller said. The memorial recognized officers killed, or placed in danger and survived, in the line of duty.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like