Severance for ex-North Las Vegas city manager ‘under review’

Qiong Liu resigned two weeks ago as city manager of North Las Vegas, but city officials said the terms of her severance package remained “under review” as of Wednesday afternoon.

Qiong Liu

The Review-Journal submitted a public records request Jan. 10 seeking the terms of Liu’s severance pay and the award of any additional benefits following her resignation earlier that day.

“The matter is currently under review, and any proposed agreement will be brought to Council for a vote,” city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.

The North Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to meet Feb. 7, but no deadline has been set to approve Liu’s severance.

Liu did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.

After firing and rehiring Assistant City Manager Ryann Juden in less than 24 hours, Liu agreed to go on paid leave through Feb. 9, when she will retire.

Last week, the City Council appointed Juden as interim city manager. City officials have not signaled when they plan to search for a permanent replacement.

