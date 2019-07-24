Six Las Vegas-area Junior Achievement volunteers recognized

Six Junior Achievement volunteers were recognized by the organization at The Space for their volunteer efforts. John Starkey accepted the award on behalf of Lee Business School.

Jennifer Bambao, left, and Denise Polsfut are seen after Polsfut received her award at a ceremony June 22 at The Space. (Courtesy)

Jennifer Bambao, from left, John Starkey, Ryan Mack and Alex Livingston attend the Junior Achievement awards ceremony June 22 at The Space. (Courtesy)

John Starkey of southwest Las Vegas has a passion for financial literacy deeply rooted in the early years of his childhood.

“I grew up very poor — practically homeless,” Starkey said. “A lot of advice people would give me was just about hanging in there, nothing practical. Everything I learned about financial literacy, I had to learn on my own. I always wanted to give that knowledge to others.”

Starkey, 32, is the senior academic adviser for Lee Business School at UNLV. On June 22, he and five other Junior Achievement volunteers were recognized by the organization at The Space for their volunteer efforts throughout the year. Starkey accepted the award on behalf of Lee Business School.

“I personally started getting involved with Junior Achievement a little over a year and a half ago,” Starkey said. “I introduced it to the business school by encouraging faculty and staff to get involved. Some of them are incorporating it in projects that take place in and out of the classroom. We have a lot of our students volunteering for them, and because of that, we were ultimately recognized.”

Denise Polsfut of Green Valley started volunteering with the organization over five years ago. She received the Volunteer of the Year award.

“I fell in love with helping them,” Polsfut said. “I started volunteering with ‘JA in a Day’ where volunteers teach students K-5 at different schools character-development skills. We really get to know the kids. I do whatever they need me for.”

Jennifer Bambao, director of development for Junior Achievement, said its programming prepares students to become entrepreneurs.

“We believe investing in our youth,” Bambao said. “Investing in them becoming economic teachers today can change their future. We teach them how make smart financial decisions, prepare them for the workforce and to become entrepreneurs.”

Polsfut said the most rewarding part of volunteering is students’ smiles and hugs.

“I think it’s really important to give back and pay it forward,” Polsfut said. “Especially in the life of a child — if you can. That means more to me than anything. That’s why I want to continue doing this.”

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims_ __ on Twitter.