Community gathers at memorial service for slain NLV police officer — LIVE COVERAGE
Jason Roscow, a father of two and longtime North Las Vegas police officer, was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire that also left his killer dead.
A North Las Vegas police officer who was shot dead is being remembered in a public memorial service Thursday.
Jason Roscow, a father of two and 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department, was killed in a shootout Feb. 4 with a 25-year-old man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Alexander Mathis.
Roscow, 46, was shot multiple times by Mathis, who had fired five rounds from a Makarov pistol, police said in a news conference Wednesday. Despite having been shot, Roscow managed to fire off 16 rounds, police said. Mathis died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.
The memorial service is being held at Central Church in Henderson.
Central Church, a megachurch near Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, and Russell Road, has hosted numerous police officer and firefighter funerals in recent years.
A funeral mass for Roscow was scheduled to take place Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roscow’s hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, with burial to follow.
“Jason Roscow was a protector and a guardian of our community,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown at Feb. 6 candlelight vigil held to honor Roscow. “Every day, he answered the call.”
Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.