Community gathers at memorial service for slain NLV police officer — LIVE COVERAGE

Body camera footage shows NLV officer’s killer looming over him with gun

Police officers comfront each other outside of Palm South Jones Mortuary where Honor Guard members prepare to load the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, 46, on a Metro Police truck for his funeral service, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A North Las Vegas police officer who was shot and killed is remembered in a public memorial service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Jason Roscow, a father of two and 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department, was killed in a shootout Feb. 4 with a 25-year-old man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Alexander Mathis.

Roscow, 46, was shot multiple times by Mathis, who had fired five rounds from a Makarov pistol, police said in a news conference Wednesday. Despite having been shot, Roscow managed to fire off 16 rounds, police said. Mathis died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

The memorial service is being held at Central Church in Henderson.

Central Church, a megachurch near Interstate 11, also known as U.S. Highway 95, and Russell Road, has hosted numerous police officer and firefighter funerals in recent years.

A funeral mass for Roscow was scheduled to take place Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roscow’s hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, with burial to follow.

“Jason Roscow was a protector and a guardian of our community,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown at Feb. 6 candlelight vigil held to honor Roscow. “Every day, he answered the call.”

