Spearman concedes defeat in NLV mayor’s race

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown will become the city’s first Black mayor after her challenger conceded Thursday.

“The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision,” said state Sen. Pat Spearman in a statement. “I respect that decision.”

Goynes-Brown had obtained 61.3 percent of the 54,535 votes counted as of Thursday.

The winner will replace Mayor John Lee, who opted out of re-election in his unsuccessful bid for governor on the Republican ticket.

For her part, Spearman — who would’ve also made history as the city’s Black mayor — said she would complete her term in the Legislature: “I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans.”

Spearman, first elected to the Senate in 2012, is serving her third and final term, which will end in 2024. She defeated Lee to win her Senate seat before he went on to be elected mayor.

A day before Spearman conceded the race, Goynes-Brown thanked the voters “who recognized my deep roots in the community, and my vision for its future, and supported my campaign.”

“I’m ready to get back to work making this a better community and I appreciate the trust the voters have placed in me,” she said in a statement.

Both candidates survived a seven-candidate field primary in June to advance to the midterm election.

Spearman — a U.S. Army veteran and pastor — had been endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

Goynes-Brown, who represents Ward 2 in North Las Vegas, was the first Black woman elected to her position at the City Council in 2011.

She touted her work helping steer the city away from a financial crisis that nearly led to a state takeover, and she said she envisions North Las Vegas becoming a metropolitan city.

