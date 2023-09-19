92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
North Las Vegas

Special election possible to extend NLV special property tax

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2023 - 5:47 pm
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of North Las Vegas is considering holding a special election later this year for voters’ approval for a 30-year-extension of a special property tax dedicated to public streets, parks and fire stations.

The current tax formula — $0.235 for every $100 assessed — expires in June 2025.

The City Council on Wednesday is slated to vote on resolutions that will move the proposal forward to Clark County’s Debt Management Commission, and to hold an election no later than Dec. 12 if the 11-member regional board approves the tax extension, according to the council’s meeting agenda.

“The cost for the owner of a new $100,000 home is estimated to be up to $82.25 per year,” which overall totals about $26 million annually, city staff wrote in the resolutions.

“Tax rates will not be increased as a result of approval of this question,” the city said.

It’s not immediately clear why North Las Vegas is pitching the proposal during an off-election year, when voter turnout is historically low.

City representatives, including City Manager Ryann Juden, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 30-year special tax dates back to 1995, when the rate was set at $0.24 for every $100 to fund street maintenance projects.

In 2001, the city allowed for the tax to also be used for city parks and fire stations. In 2008, the rate was slightly lowered to its current rate.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
4
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
5
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Clark County seeks applicants for hybrid school board
Clark County seeks applicants for hybrid school board
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Street food vendors seek clarity about state licensing law
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager
CCSD will consider $4.4M settlement over student vape pens
CCSD will consider $4.4M settlement over student vape pens