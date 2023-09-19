Special election possible to extend NLV special property tax

The city of North Las Vegas is considering holding a special election later this year to seek voters’ approval for a lengthy extension of a special property tax.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of North Las Vegas is considering holding a special election later this year for voters’ approval for a 30-year-extension of a special property tax dedicated to public streets, parks and fire stations.

The current tax formula — $0.235 for every $100 assessed — expires in June 2025.

The City Council on Wednesday is slated to vote on resolutions that will move the proposal forward to Clark County’s Debt Management Commission, and to hold an election no later than Dec. 12 if the 11-member regional board approves the tax extension, according to the council’s meeting agenda.

“The cost for the owner of a new $100,000 home is estimated to be up to $82.25 per year,” which overall totals about $26 million annually, city staff wrote in the resolutions.

“Tax rates will not be increased as a result of approval of this question,” the city said.

It’s not immediately clear why North Las Vegas is pitching the proposal during an off-election year, when voter turnout is historically low.

City representatives, including City Manager Ryann Juden, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 30-year special tax dates back to 1995, when the rate was set at $0.24 for every $100 to fund street maintenance projects.

In 2001, the city allowed for the tax to also be used for city parks and fire stations. In 2008, the rate was slightly lowered to its current rate.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.